Residents of Lancaster County and four surrounding counties are asked to avoid using fireplaces, wood stoves, burning garbage and using gas-powered lawn equipment Wednesday due to air quality concerns.

The state Department of Environmental Protection has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Wednesday in the Susquehanna Valley area, which includes the counties of Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York.

Very light winds associated with an area of high pressure will likely contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the Code Orange range.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality Index provides standardized color codes for forecasting and reporting daily air quality. Green signifies good air quality; yellow means moderate air quality; orange represents unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups of people; and red warns of unhealthy pollution levels for all.

An Air Quality Action Day is declared when the AQI is forecasted to be Code Orange or higher. On an Air Quality Action Day, young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities.