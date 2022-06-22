Pennsylvania College of Art & Design is branching outside of Lancaster County with a new location and new partnerships in the City of York.

Pennsylvania College of Art & Design - York opens July 1 at 133 S. Duke St. in the Royal Square Arts District in York city. The temporary pop-up location will remain open in a small retail space through the end of December, said Collin Holder, the college’s executive director of external relations.

“The Agency,” an experiential learning course housed in the popup, will provide a selection of community-based non-profit organizations with $10,000 each in complementary graphic design and marketing materials.

“PCA&D is engaging with creatives in York, and will begin offering programming that integrates creative innovation to the creative community, educational partners, business and industry,” President Michael Molla said in the statement. “The college will pursue this vision by cultivating partnerships that expand creativity, innovation, art and design curriculum, and innovative co-curricular programs to leverage the region’s distinct ecosystem, while supporting a creative workforce and creative entrepreneurs.”

Currently, Pennsylvania College of Art & Design is based in Lancaster city with its main campus at 204 N. Prince St. It has residential housing throughout the city as well.

Its expansion into York is an initiative of the college’s current strategic plan, called “See Differently,” which cites goals such as extending its partnerships and building a national recognition.

The college has not identified whether or not it will remain in York permanently after its pop-up location closes in December.

“What we’re doing is exploring opportunities in York,” Holder said. “We’re a nonprofit organization so if we can find philanthropists who are interested in helping us pursue further options in York, yes, we would love to see how much we can do within that space. But that’s based off the donors within the community and the programs that we can produce in-house.”

The college’s temporary location was obtained through support by the Arthur J. and Lee R. Glatfelter Foundation, Royal Square Development and Construction, Jolene and Julian Tolbert and other community philanthropists.

Additionally, the college hopes to “unveil and strengthen” existing relationships with York’s creative community and establish new connections through programming provided by its Center for Creative Exploration. The center offers art activities, workshops, classes and other creative experiences to adults, high school students and children in grades one through nine.

Meanwhile, the college will be doing what it calls “mind mapping,” where York residents can come into PCA&D’s pop-up site and let them know more about the community.

“This is everything from what does creativity taste like in York as far as places where chefs are a big element,” Holder said. “What does creativity sound like in York of where you can hear and experience live music, so we’re really just diving into different elements of understanding what the cultural aspects are.”

PCA&D has roots in York dating back to 1952. York’s Powder Mill Foundation, a nonprofit supporting collaboration between community partners and other nonprofits, is leading the college in its venture.

Earlier this year, the college purchased a building that had housed a Lancaster County landmark, the Chameleon Club, for $1 million. The site with entrances on 224 N. Prince and 223 N. Water streets in Lancaster city doesn’t have a specified use yet but Molla told LNP | LancasterOnline in February that student housing is a priority.

PCA&D was founded in 1982 by a group of artists in Marietta. It moved to downtown Lancaster in 1987. The private, nonprofit, professional art college is accredited by the National Association of Schools of Art and Design and the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. A member of the Association of Independent Colleges of Art & Design, it is recognized as a college with degree-granting privileges by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.