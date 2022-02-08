Pennsylvania College of Art and Design recently purchased the building of its longtime neighbor and Lancaster County cultural landmark, the Chameleon Club, for nearly $1 million.

After 33 years as a hotspot for live music, the building – with entrances on 224 N Prince and 223 N. Water streets – could become student and artist housing, studios or exhibition space. Whatever the college decides on, the new location is just a few doors down from its 204 N. Prince St. address.

“The potential to keep the cultural heritage of the performance aspect of the Chameleon Club alive is exciting,” President Michael Molla said in a press release.

The building’s use isn’t finalized but Molla said student housing is a priority for the college. His goal is to present a building plan to the college’s board by the end of May and, if the group chooses to go forward with housing, Molla hopes to open that up by August 2023.

The 223 N. Water St. building, assessed at $969,000, is taxed a total of $36,128 per year at current city, county and school tax rates. Whether or not the non-profit college will seek tax-exemption will be determined by its use, said a PCAD spokesperson.

PCAD, a private college offering Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees, is one of only 36 colleges accredited through the Association of Independent Colleges of Art and Design in the U.S. and Canada. Even fewer schools offer a four-year program as PCAD does.

In the past decade, Lancaster County residents have consistently accounted for a quarter of the school’s population. The remainder of students – originating from as far as California – must find housing rather than commute.

“We also recognize the strength of a residential creative community,” Molla said. “Our faculty continue to say to me all the time: those students who are in housing, progress greater and more quickly and mature in their work, because they're part of a living learning community, not just on their own in an apartment off campus.”

From the fall of 2017 to the fall of 2020, the college has fallen from a peak enrollment of 260 to 242, according to PCAD data. In 2015, 223 students were enrolled. From 2015 to 2017, however, college-supervised housing (housing offered by the college) rose from 35 to 102 beds.

Pennsylvania College of Art and Design total enrollment by year Fall 2020 - 242 Fall 2019 - 246 Fall 2018 - 251 Fall 2017 - 260 Fall 2016 - 233 Fall 2015 - 223

“Students who aspire to be artists and designers and creative, they thrive here and these are the kinds of students that may not thrive, or do exceptionally well at larger or more public kinds of institutions,” Molla said. “Being small is a blessing in many ways.”

Though the farthest college housing is a 10 to 15 minute walk away from 204 N. Prince St., distance is still a challenge, Molla said – particularly for those lugging artwork to class.

“Art students are incredibly rigorous,” Molla said. “Students want access to equipment and facilities … proximity makes a huge difference because it just expands that living.”

Before finalizing a decision for housing space, Molla said he plans to gather current and prospective student input.

“With the Chameleon Club, we're beginning to say how could the 200 block of Prince Street become an epicenter for creative community engagement and art design education,” he said.