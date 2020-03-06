Pennsylvania's labs have found the state's first two confirmed coronavirus cases in Delaware and Wayne counties, officials announced today.

They noted that the cases are officially "presumed positive," because the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention still needs to test them, and that the two individuals are adults who are quarantined in their homes.

Delaware County is in the southeast corner of the state, bordering Philadelphia. Wayne county is in the state’s northeast corner, on the border with New York.

On Feb. 25 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention reported that COVID-19 was expected to spread in the nation.

The next day, the state Department of Health said it was "working to make sure our health systems, first responders and county and municipal health departments have the resources they need to respond," and that it was important for families to be prepared.

"What is most important for Pennsylvanians to remember is that we are prepared to respond to an incident such as this one," Dr. Rachel Levine, the state secretary of health, said Friday.

If you have recent travel history or have been in contact with a known #COVID19 exposure, we encourage Pennsylvanians to call 1-877-PA-HEALTH (1-877-724-3258) to discuss their symptoms and exposure to determine if a test is needed.ℹ️ https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX pic.twitter.com/crmqpyDfok — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) March 6, 2020

.@SecretaryLevine: "We are in full incident command and we have been for 5 weeks." #COVID19 #coronavirus — Heather Stauffer (@HStaufferLNP) March 6, 2020

.@SecretaryLevine: "This is not community transmission, this was through some travel" but not providing details on that. As other states have done, "We will now be going systematically through their contacts" and those contacts will be quarantined as needed. — Heather Stauffer (@HStaufferLNP) March 6, 2020

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

.@SecretaryLevine: "We do not have any backlog of testing." — Heather Stauffer (@HStaufferLNP) March 6, 2020

.@SecretaryLevine: By the weekend, Pa.'s state lab will be able to do 125 to 150 specimens a day. — Heather Stauffer (@HStaufferLNP) March 6, 2020