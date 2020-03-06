coronavirus covid-19 illustration file photo cdc dark background

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). https://phil.cdc.gov/Details.aspx?pid=23311

 CDC/ Alissa Eckert, MS

Pennsylvania's labs have found the state's first two confirmed coronavirus cases in Delaware and Wayne counties, officials announced today.

They noted that the cases are officially "presumed positive," because the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention still needs to test them, and that the two individuals are adults who are quarantined in their homes.

Delaware County is in the southeast corner of the state, bordering Philadelphia. Wayne county is in the state’s northeast corner, on the border with New York.

On Feb. 25 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention reported that COVID-19 was expected to spread in the nation.

The next day, the state Department of Health said it was "working to make sure our health systems, first responders and county and municipal health departments have the resources they need to respond," and that it was important for families to be prepared.

"What is most important for Pennsylvanians to remember is that we are prepared to respond to an incident such as this one," Dr. Rachel Levine, the state secretary of health, said Friday.

Sign up for our newsletter

Here's what's happening in Lancaster County to prepare for threat of COVID-19 [full coverage]

How to find the latest on the coronavirus from the CDC & Pennsylvania Department of Health
How to find the latest on the coronavirus from the CDC & Pennsylvania Department of Health
Is the threat of coronavirus impacting transportation hubs in, around Lancaster County? Not yet, officials say
Is the threat of coronavirus impacting transportation hubs in, around Lancaster County? Not yet, officials say
Here are online doctor visit options from Lancaster-area health systems & insurers
Here are online doctor visit options from Lancaster-area health systems & insurers
Here's what Lancaster County Prison team is doing to protect staff, inmates from coronavirus
Here's what Lancaster County Prison team is doing to protect staff, inmates from coronavirus
Lancaster County officials to create coronavirus informational website
Lancaster County officials to create coronavirus informational website