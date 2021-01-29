The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation released plans online Friday for bridge replacement projects in Paradise Township, Strasburg Township and Christiana Borough.

The online listings, which will be viewable until March 1, offer a chance for public comment on the projects which are all slated to take place sometime during 2022. Construction work for each bridge is expected to last six months.

(Paradise Township): Replacement of the 90-year-old single span concrete slab bridge that carries Route 741 over Eshleman Run, about four miles east of Strasburg. A precast reinforced concrete box culvert will be installed and the bridge roadway will be widened. 90-day bridge closure expected. Detour via Route 896 and Belmont Road. Walnut Run Road Over Walnut Run (Strasburg Township): Replacement of the 90-year-old one lane single span steel girder bridge that carries Route 2031 (Walnut Run Road) over Walnut Run, about two miles southwest of Strasburg. A precast reinforced box culvert will be installed and the roadway will be widened. 90-day bridge closure expected. Detour via Lime Valley Road and Route 222.

