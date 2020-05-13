PennDOT says new license offers more security

Photograph supplied by PennDOT shows a security feature on Pennsylvania driver's license. (www.dmv.state.pa.us)

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that existing photos from current driver's license and identification cards will be used for online and mailed renewals.

“Using a customer’s existing photo will help limit the number of people in our driver and photo license centers, and by extension, help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19,” acting PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said in a news release. “This new process is not only a convenience, but it will help to keep our customers and staff safe."

Those who renewed their licenses prior to May 10 will receive a camera card in the mail and will need to visit a PennDOT Photo License Center to obtain an updated photo, according to the news release. Non-U.S. citizens must also visit a driver’s license center in person to complete a transaction.

A full list of reopened locations is available at www.dmv.pa.gov.

