The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that existing photos from current driver's license and identification cards will be used for online and mailed renewals.

“Using a customer’s existing photo will help limit the number of people in our driver and photo license centers, and by extension, help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19,” acting PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said in a news release. “This new process is not only a convenience, but it will help to keep our customers and staff safe."

Those who renewed their licenses prior to May 10 will receive a camera card in the mail and will need to visit a PennDOT Photo License Center to obtain an updated photo, according to the news release. Non-U.S. citizens must also visit a driver’s license center in person to complete a transaction.

A full list of reopened locations is available at www.dmv.pa.gov.

