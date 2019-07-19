On one hand, Kevin Kunkle wishes that efforts to build a Route 23 bypass on what is now the “goat path” south of Leola wouldn’t have fizzled in the 1970s.

The new four-lane highway would have helped reduce the “horrible” traffic past Stump’s Upholstery & Design, the Leola-area business started by his father 52 years ago, Kunkle said.

On the other hand, the 17,400 daily vehicles that travel through the area on the two-lane Route 23 go right past Kunkle’s 215 W. Main St. store. And that has to be good for business, he acknowledged.

So while Kunkle didn't know details of the latest Pennsylvania Department of Transportation plan to improve traffic flow in the area, he liked the idea of rebuilding what is one of Route 23’s busiest stretches.

A key feature will be a new center turn lane that allows through traffic to keep moving.

“It will still send people by our business,” Kunkle said, but in a faster fashion. “I don't know if it's going to work. I guess we'll find out.”

Kunkle was referring to a three-quarter-of-a-mile, Leola-area stretch of Route 23 — lined mostly by businesses — that will undergo extensive reconstruction over the next three years.

On Thursday, Kunkle and representatives from several other businesses said that the work will likely cause temporary headaches but lead to much-needed improvement.

Some Route 23 history

In 1977, PennDOT abruptly stopped work on a new Route 23 after grading farmland for a four-lane highway south of Leola.

Now known as the “goat path,” the untraveled, grass-covered roadbed stretches from the Route 30 bypass to Newport Road.

Later efforts to restart the project stalled after strong opposition from the Plain Sect community and farm preservationists.

But traffic continued to increase, so local planners determined something still had to be done about Route 23, according to PennDOT spokesman Mike Crochunis.

The solution? Improve Route 23 rather than relocating it, he said.

Center turn lane

According to PennDOT, the new $4.7 million project includes adding a center lane on Route 23 from Market Square — near Funck’s Restaurant and Rutter’s — to just east of Linden Street, near The Inn at Leola Village.

(In comparison, the cost for the original Route 23 bypass was $26.46 million — and that was in 1970s dollars.)

Construction is slated to begin July 30 by tearing up the road to install new drainage systems, Crochunis said.

The project also includes putting in sidewalks and replacing the traffic signal at Hellers Church Road, according to PennDOT, and some resurfacing will be done where Route 23 intersects with Hellers Church Road and Quarry Road.

“Drainage is a huge issue through there,” Crochunis said, particularly because the project will result in more pavement in the area.

Paving the road likely won't start until 2021, he said.

Traffic backups expected

Contractors have agreed not to restrict travel lanes between 7-8:30 a.m. and 3-5:30 p.m. But still, it's a busy road even in the off-peak hours, so “significant backups” are to be expected, Crochunis said. PennDOT advises drivers to find other routes if they can.

Township manager Michael Morris said he sees the project as a “short-term inconvenience for long-term gain.”

“(Route) 23 has been problematic for many decades with the traffic,” Morris said, adding that the work, when completed, will help with congestion.

‘Three years?’

Scott Steffy owns the building that houses Steffy's Garage, a mechanic shop at 235 W. Main St.

Steffy said he knew the project was coming, but didn't know the details or how it would impact the business.

“It will be way safer for the traveling public, and should not hold up traffic as much,” Steffy said about the new turning lane.

About a mile west of Steffy’s, Sharp Shopper manager Chad Weaver has seen the signs warning of the upcoming construction project. What he didn't realize was that the work would go into 2022.

“Oh my,” he said, while talking to a reporter Thursday. “Wait, three years?”

Weaver said the area is definitely growing, and the discount grocery story is doing well.

“Leola is a flourishing area. It makes sense that you need the infrastructure to support that,” he said.