Delays are expected today on Route 322 between Route 23 in Earl Township and Martindale Road in Ephrata Township through 5 p.m. for repairs and again early next week, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Repair work ends at 5 this afternoon but then resumes Wednesday and Thursday between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day. Travelers should expect delays each day of the work to repair the road’s base, and PennDOT suggests motorists seek alternate routes of travel.

Martindale Road also intersects with Route 322 and is along the Conestoga River.