The Cpl. Eric M. Torbert Jr. Memorial Bridge on Millersville Road (Route 741) will be inspected over three days beginning Monday, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The 65-year-old bridge spans the Conestoga River between Lancaster and Pequea townships about 1.5 miles southeast of Manor Avenue (Route 999).

The inspection will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, weather permitting, according to PennDOT.

Alternating lanes of traffic will be closed with flaggers proving traffic control, the agency said, adding there may be delays.

The 352-foot bridge is named for Marine Cpl. Eric M. Torbert Jr., who died Dec. 18, 2010, while serving in Afghanistan. The 2003 Penn Manor High School graduate was 25 years old.