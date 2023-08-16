The state Department of Transportation will host a job fair for truck drivers and diesel mechanics in East Lampeter Township on Aug. 22.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at PennDOT’s Lancaster County Maintenance Office, 2105 Lincoln Highway East.

PennDOT currently has openings for temporary winter or permanent commercial driver’s license operators with pay starting at $21 per hour, and diesel equipment mechanics starting at $25.91 per hour.

During the event, job seekers can complete applications, interviews and driving skills tests, and meet with staff. PennDOT could make conditional job offers, so applicants should bring two forms of identification.

CDL operators must have a valid Pennsylvania Class A or B CDL with air brake restriction removed. Diesel equipment mechanics must have a valid CDL and a Pennsylvania Class 7 inspector mechanic certification. Current medical examiner’s certificates are required for both positions.

For more information, call 717-299-7621.