Want to find out more about PennDOT’s $40 million plan to widen Route 222 in Manheim Township to six lanes?

PennDOT officials will answer questions at an open house on the highway improvement project from 6 to 8 tonight at Nitrauer Elementary School, 811 Ashbourne Ave.

Construction is scheduled to being in the spring of 2022.

Here are some of the project’s highlights:

— Route 222 between the Route 30 interchange and Stoner Park will get an extra lane in each direction, making it a six-lane highway, the first in Lancaster County.

— An additional lane will be added to the westbound Route 30 ramp for southbound Route 222 traffic. The extra rap will allow motorists to continue directly to Route 272 North (Oregon Pike), Lititz Pike and Fruitville Pike.

— A lane will be added to the Route 272 (Oregon Pike) ramp to Route 30 East and Route 222 North.