Work is scheduled to begin Monday on intersection improvements along a dangerous stretch of Route 272 (Lancaster Pike) south of Lancaster.

Over the coming year, the state Department or Transportation will spend $5 million along a 5.7-mile stretch of the road in Pequea and Providence townships.

Work will begin Monday on reconstructing a median near Mt. Airy Road in Providence Township. The work is expected to have little impact on traffic, according to a PennDOT news release.

The full scope of the project runs from Herrville Road in Pequea Township down to Mt. Airy Road in Providence Township. It will include reconstruction of medians, lane changes and barriers, according to PennDOT.

Milling, paving and sign improvements along the project route are also planned.

The barriers are meant to stop left turns and illegal U-turns at the Route 272 intersection with Pennsy and Byerland Church roads. In 2013, four people died in three crashes near the intersection.

Each day, about 20,000 vehicles travel the section of Route 272 where the project is getting underway, according to PennDOT data.

Chester County-based contractor JD Eckman was awarded the $5 million contract for the work.

The project will result in narrower lanes and wider shoulders in several locations to calm traffic and accommodate carriages, according to PennDOT.

One notable change: Route 272 northbound will be reduced from two lanes to one with wider shoulders south of Pennsy Road to reduce speeds.

Completion of the project is expected in spring 2021.

