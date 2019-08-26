Editor's note: This story was originally published Aug. 23.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation plans to begin work Monday to repair and resurface a 4-mile section of Route 272/Oregon Pike and a 2½-mile section of Hunsecker Road in Manheim, Upper Leacock and West Earl townships.

Travel lanes will not be restricted during rush-hour periods — 6 to 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 to 6 p.m. — according to PennDOT.

Otherwise, motorists may encounter single-lane restrictions, with flaggers directing traffic. Milling and paving work on Route 272 is planned for between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

More than 10,000 vehicles on average drive some sections of Route 272 daily. The project runs from just north of Landis Valley Road in Manheim Township to just north of Zooks Mill Road in West Earl Township.

The work on Hunsecker Road runs from Route 23 in Upper Leacock Township to Butter Road in Manheim Township, continuing on Butter Road to Oregon Pike, according to PennDOT.

At some point in the project, a detour will be set up during paving on Hunsecker and Butter roads. PennDOT plans to issue a travel advisory.

The $3.4 million project is scheduled to be completed by the end of September 2020, according to PennDOT.

PennDOT advises motorists to allow for extra time or seek different routes.