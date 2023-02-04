The state Department of Transportation’s annual safety survey is now available.

Through Feb. 28, drivers can record their anonymous responses at surveymonkey.com/r/2023HighwaySafety. Questions ask drivers about their seat belt use, distracted and impaired driving, speeding and driving patterns around cyclists and pedestrians.

The survey helps PennDOT decide how to use $25 million in annual funding it receives from the federal government to promote safe driving.

PennDOT Acting Secretary Mike Carroll said in a press release that the survey will help the agency to understand drivers’ attitudes toward highway safety and could influence its future efforts to reduce traffic fatalities. The state has set a goal of reducing traffic fatalities by 2% in the next five years and eliminating them completely by 2050.

“In 2021, 1,230 people died on Pennsylvania’s roads. Many of these deaths could have been prevented simply by buckling up, slowing down, paying attention and driving sober,” Carroll said.