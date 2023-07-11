The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is still on track to update faded highway signs over the Gen. Richard M. Scott Bridge on North Prince Street connecting Lancaster city to Manheim Township. Those plans are subject to change, though, after years of delays.

The Watchdog originally reported on the faded signs in January when a reader made a call to action for more driver-friendly signs. John Peris said the highway signs are in “deplorable condition” and could be detrimental for out-of-town drivers who might be confused about which of the three lanes leads to Manheim Pike (Route 72), Fruitville Pike or Keller Avenue.

Recently, reader Michael Jungkurth brought the highway signs back to The Watchdog’s attention. PennDOT in January said the state planned to update the signs by spring or summer, but the signs have yet to be replaced.

“All too often people don’t see that the left lane is Manheim Pike only, center for Fruitville, etc., and there have been numerous close calls/fender benders because of this problem,” Jungkurth said.

PennDOT spokesperson Dave Thompson said plans to refurbish the signs this year are still in place and the department hopes it will happen this summer. However, Thompson said that could change if more “time-sensitive” upgrades are needed.

While faded signs are difficult to read, The Watchdog learned in January that green highway signs are not a top priority for PennDOT. The state’s policy is typically to update road signs after 18 years, which would have been 2021 for these signs, but those deadlines can be pushed back depending on the need. Stop, do not enter, one-way and wrong-way sign replacements take precedence.

