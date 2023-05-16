Plans to replace part of a bridge on Route 72 (South Main Street) spanning Chiques Creek between Manheim Borough and Penn Township are currently available online for public comment.

While the project won’t take place until 2026, the state Department of Transportation is currently seeking public input. Plans will be available to the public through June 20 at lanc.news/SouthMainBridge.

PennDOT plans to replace the steel I-beams, concrete deck and bridge barriers of the bridge, which carries South Main Street over the creek.

The bridge carrying South Main Street over Chiques Creek received a poor rating during its most recent inspection. Built in 1955, it sees an average of 18,755 vehicles per day.

The project is scheduled to take place between spring and fall 2026.

Northbound traffic on Route 72 will be detoured onto Oak Street and Route 772 (Fruitville Pike). PennDOT says the detour will allow faster construction, while maintaining access to local businesses.

One lane of the bridge will stay open throughout the project for southbound traffic. A sidewalk will also stay open, PennDOT said.