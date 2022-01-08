State officials are asking for public input on a plan to replace a pair of failing bridges in Martic Township next year.

The work involves replacing the 86-year-old concrete structure on the bridge that runs Bridge Valley Road over a tributary to the Susquehanna River, and a 101-year-old bridge on Martic Heights Drive running over a tributary to Tucquan Creek, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

New pavement and a concrete structure supporting it are also part of the plans. Both projects will create a road width of 28 feet in order to accommodate two 10-foot wide lanes and a four-foot shoulder in each direction, PennDOT said.

The state agency also expects the work to last three months in both cases, when construction begins more than a year from now.

A digital version of the plans can be viewed online until Feb. 7.

Residents can also submit comments or questions online at the PennDOT District 8 website, under the projects called “Bridge Valley Road Bridge” and “Martic Heights Drive Bridge.”

Translation or interpretation services, accommodations for special needs or any special concerns that require individual attention can be brought to Peter Roman, PennDOT project manager, at peroman@pa.gov or 717-705-6187.