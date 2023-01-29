But Peris worries the signs create confusion for visitors traveling on a main route connecting the city with highways and shopping centers to its north.

“We know what they are supposed to say, but someone visiting would have a hard time,” Peris told Watchdog.

The three signs were installed when the bridge was built in 2003. They were scheduled to be replaced in 2021, based on PennDOT’s policy of replacing signs after they’ve been up for 18 years. But for budgetary reasons, that doesn’t always happen, PennDOT spokesperson Dave Thompson said in an email.

“The 18-year replacement cycle is a guideline we try to follow but inevitably some signs go a bit longer before they are replaced, generally due to budgeting constraints,” he wrote.

PennDOT would have to replace nearly 7,000 signs per year in its District 8 coverage area alone to maintain the 18-year replacement cycle. Besides Lancaster, other District 8 counties in-clude Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lebanon, Perry and York.

Despite its 18-year replacement policy, PennDOT’s system for deciding the order in which to replace signs comes from the federal government, Thompson said.

Green highway signs like the ones over the Gen. Richard M. Scott Bridge are known as “guide signs” and are not at the top of the replacement priority list.

The priorities are laid out in the PennDOT sign foreman’s manual, Thompson said.

Stop, do not enter, one-way and wrong-way signs get top priority for replacement.

Other signs such as those listing weight limits and truck restrictions are next in line. After that comes warning signs for hazards like sharp turns and changing speed limits, Thompson said. In many cases, a sign can last longer than 18 years without showing significant wear. As bad as the green signs over the Gen. Richard M. Scott Bridge appear, a brown sign signaling what lanes to use to travel toward downtown Lancaster that is attached on the same post but faces the opposite direction is in good shape.

One difference is the amount of sun the signs receive. According to the Federal Highway Administration, signs that face south and get a lot of sun exposure — like the three green guide signs — tend to wear out faster.

The federal agency has standards for retroreflectivity — the amount of light that it reflects back to its source — which it advises states to follow. PennDOT says it has too many signs to test each one regularly, so it tries to stick to its 18-year schedule and identify individual signs that have faded before that time.

As for the three worn-out signs on the Gen. Richard M.

Scott Bridge, PennDOT says it plans to replace them this spring or summer.