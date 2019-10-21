Big changes are being planned for one of the most dangerous roads in Lancaster County, and a lot of people aren’t happy about it.

The road is Route 272, also known as Lancaster Pike in southern Lancaster County.

It’s a four-lane divided highway that sees about 20,000 vehicles a day, and the section in question is south of Willow Street in Pequea and Providence townships, between Byerland Church and Pennsy roads.

The area has seen numerous accidents over the years, and some of them have been fatal. In just a six-month span in 2013, four people died in three crashes on that section of road.

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation owns the road, and after years of discussion, is soliciting bids for what it calls $6.9 million in safety improvements. It plans to award a contract in early in November and have the work completed next year.

But Providence Township isn’t happy with the plan, and neither are numerous local residents.

The details

A key part of the changes would be at the Route 272 intersections with Pennsy and Byerland Church roads, where drivers can currently cross the highway one set of double lanes at a time.

The plan would limit drivers on those roads to right turns onto 272.

From there, they would use new turnarounds to make a left onto lanes going the opposite direction, and then exit at the road they wanted.

By the Numbers 20,000: Daily vehicle volume on that section of Route 272. 4: Number of people killed there in a six-month span in 2013. $6.9 million: Amount PennDOT plans to spend on the safety improvements.

PennDOT’s plan would also drop the northbound section of Route 272 between Mount Airy Road and the tunnel under Enola Low Grade Trail from two lanes to one, and significantly widen the shoulder to allow more room for Amish buggies to be off the road there.

“We expect that will calm and slow traffic,” said PennDOT spokesman Dave Thompson.

He noted that the intersections will have a “mountable curb” that emergency vehicles could navigate if needed, and that widened shoulders and pull-offs will be featured at various points along the nearly six miles of road.

The disagreement

According to PennDOT, similar safety improvements have been made around the state, following federal and state guidelines, to reduce the number of conflicts that motorists — or those driving buggies — may encounter with other motorists.

The agency had previously proposed roundabouts, but residents opposed the idea so fiercely that PennDOT eventually dropped it.

Vicki Eldridge, Providence Township manager, said the municipality has grave concerns for how the new plan would work for Amish buggies that would have to merge across multiple lanes in the new plan.

She also said that they’re concerned about backups in the section going down to one lane — especially since the area is growing — increased road rage and the possibility of more drivers choosing rural roads that the township has to maintain.

The township was very interested in traffic lights. But Thompson said in an email that the area “did not meet the requirements for traffic signals nor are traffic signals always the safest solution,” with fatalities at traffic signals hitting a 10-year high nationwide in 2017.

“The township doesn’t really have a say in what they decide to do,” Eldridge said of PennDOT. “We want to make sure our residents know we have done everything we possibly can.”

Sandra Henry said she has lived in the area for more than three decades and doesn’t like the idea of having to go down 272 and turn around, especially in the snow.

“Why spend money on a project that a lot of us feel really is not going to improve safety but perhaps make the road more unsafe?” said Martic Township resident Alice Hess. “Why take a two-lane road back to one lane? I don’t get it.”

Patrick Kemper said he grew up in the area and his work as as traffic control specialist takes him there frequently.

He thinks reducing a section from two lanes to one is a bad idea, but he wrote in a Facebook post that, overall, he’s willing to give PennDOT’s plan a chance.

Todd Baum felt differently.

“My family and I live on Pennsy and travel 272 every day with no problems,” he wrote on Facebook. “Now they want to turn it into one giant problem.”