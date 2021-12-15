The public can now view and comment on plans for a $9.5-million project to make road improvements to a 9.1-mile stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

The PennDOT District 8 website, features drawings of the road improvements and plans for specific intersections on the Route 30 project that will touch East Lampeter, Leacock, Paradise and Salisbury townships between routes 896 and 772.

The project is scheduled to begin in 2023 and last 20 months, according to PennDOT.

The improvements will include a resurfacing of the road, new signs, pavement markings and ramp upgrades for street curbs, PennDOT said.

The information on the project will be available online until the end of January, PennDOT said.

The public may submit comments about the project at the same PennDOT site for District 8.