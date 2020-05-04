With adherence to state and federal health guidance, contractors for the state Department of Transportation have resumed a bridge project on routes 722 and 283 in East Hempfield Township.

The $18.4 million contract to widen and replace bridges on Route 722 (State Road) at the Route 283 interchange was paused on March 17 along with all other state road projects following Gov. Tom Wolf’s mitigation guidance of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Traffic changes put in place on Route 722 and Route 283 before the shutdown remain in place, including the closure of the ramp from Route 722 to Route 283 eastbound, according to a news release.

PennDOT resumed nearly all road projects on May 1.

The widening and bridge replacement project in East Hempfield Township is a multi-phase project that began in March 2019 initially expected to be completed in June 2021.

Improvements include a widening of State Road through the Route 283 interchange, replacement of the Route 722 bridge over Route 283, and the bridge carrying a municipally-owned section of State Road over Amtrak Railroad tracks, as well as aesthetic and stormwater upgrades.

Nearly 60,000 vehicles travel the Route 283 interchange daily. About 13,000 vehicles travel Route 722 each day, according to PennDOT.

Contractors will resume the projects differently than how they left it. State projects “will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training,” the department stated in a news release.