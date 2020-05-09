The state Department of Transportation resumed several construction projects last week after Gov. Tom Wolf announced all non-essential construction could resume.

Wolf ordered non-essential construction to stop in mid-March as part of the effort to combat COVID-19.

PennDOT is working with contractors to “close the gap” from the nearly seven-week pause in construction by taking advantage of lower traffic volumes on roads, acting department secretary Yassmin Gramian said in a call with reporters Tuesday.

She added contractors are required to submit a safety plan for on-site workers and a COVID-19 operator will make trips to construction sites to make sure plans are followed.

Following are several Lancaster County projects already underway or set to resume in the coming weeks. Two are scheduled to begin next week.

Leacock Road Bridge

Contractor Lobar Site Development is replacing a bridge that carries Old Leacock Road over Pequea Creek in Leacock and Paradise townships as part of a $1.9 million project. The project was projected to be completed in April.

Routes 30 and 283

Contractor Bruce and Merilees Corp. is installing 10 closed-circuit traffic cameras and eight message boards along the Routes 30 and 283 corridors as part of a $4.8 million project.

Route 722

East Hempfield Township: New Enterprise Stone & Lime Company Inc. is widening and reconstructing Route 722 (State Road) through the Route 283 interchange as part of an $18.5 million project that includes replacing the Route 722 bridge over Route 283 as well as the bridge that carries the municipally-owned section of State Road over the Amtrak railroad tracks. The work also includes reconstructing the four interchange ramps in East Hempfield Township. The project is expected to be complete in June 2021.

Route 23

Upper Leacock Township: Contractor Richard E. Pierson Construction is installing drainage and sidewalks as part of a $4.7 million project that includes replacing traffic signals, updating signs and pavement markings, and other miscellaneous construction along Route 23 in Upper Leacock Township. All work is expected to be completed in September 2022.

Oregon Pike

Contractor New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc. is repairing and resurfacing a 4-mile section of Route 272 (Oregon Pike) from just north of the intersection with Landis Valley Road in Manheim Township to just north of the intersection with Zooks Mill Road in West Earl Township as part of a $3.4 million project. The contractor also is repairing and resurfacing a 2.5-mile section of Hunsecker Road from Route 23 (New Holland Pike) in Upper Leacock Township to Butter Road in Manheim Township, and Butter Road to Oregon Pike. The project is aiming for a late September completion.

Anderson Ferry Road

Contractor Pennsy Supply is repairing and resurfacing a 1.5-mile section of Route 772 (Anderson Ferry Road/Marietta Avenue) from just east of the intersection with Union School Road in East Donegal Township to the intersection with Delta Street in Mount Joy Borough as part of a $2.6 million project. Work includes roadway base replacement, inlet adjustment and repair work, curb cut work required by the Americans with Disabilities Act, full-width milling of the top layer of asphalt, resurfacing the two-lane roadway and shoulders with a 3-inch Superpave warm-mix asphalt overlay, coordinated utility work, pavement reconstruction, sidewalk and curb installation between School Lane and New Haven Street connecting residences and businesses to the Milanof-Schock Library and public park, and installation of new signs and pavement markings. The project is projected to be completed in November.

Routes 222 and 322 interchange

Contractor JD Eckman is constructing a new diverging diamond interchange at the Route 222/322 interchange in Ephrata and West Earl townships as part of a $10.9 million project. Work includes pavement resurfacing, reconstruction and widening, ramp reconfiguration, new traffic signals, drainage improvements, signs, sidewalks, stormwater management, highway lighting, and other miscellaneous construction between Pleasant Valley Road and Hahnstown Road in Ephrata and West Earl townships. Work is expected to be completed by May 2022.

Route 272

Contractor JD Eckman is reconstructing a 20-foot median between where Route 272 intersects with Byerland Church Road in Pequea Township and Pennsy Road in Providence Township to prevent crossover and U-turns from the side roads onto Route 272. The $5 million project also includes milling, paving, signing and other miscellaneous construction. Work is expected through the end of April 2021.

Newport Road Bridge

Penn Township: Contractor JVI Group is replacing the Newport Road bridge over Boyers Run with a box culvert as part of a $385,000 project that includes roadway approach improvements, guide rail placement, signing, pavement markings, and other miscellaneous construction in Penn Township. The project is nearing completion.

Millport Road Bridge

Warwick Township: JVI Group will replace the Millport Road bridge over Lititz Run in Warwick Township with a box culvert as part of a $515,000 project scheduled to begin May 13. The project will include roadway approach improvements, guide rail placement, signing, pavement markings, and other miscellaneous construction on Creek Road in Warwick Township. Traffic will be detoured for the bridge closure using East Millport, Creek, Oregon (Route 722), and Becker roads.

Bowmansville Road/Route 222 bridge

Contractor Deblin Inc. is undertaking a $1.1 million bridge preservation project in Brecknock Township that includes deck repairs and overlay, as well as minor structural repairs. Traffic control methods will consist of road closure with a detour on Bowmansville Road and short-term lane closure on Route 222. Traffic will be detoured for the bridge closure using Bowmansville, New Holland, Alleghenyville and North Reading (Route 272) roads. Work is scheduled to begin May 13.

