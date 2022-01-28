PennDOT has temporarily reduced the speed limits on some major roads in Lancaster County and beyond due to snowy conditions Friday morning.

PennDOT has reduced the speed limit to 45 mph on the following roadways:

- Route 283 in Dauphin and Lancaster counties

- Route 222 in Lancaster County

- Route 30 from Route 15 in Adams County to Route 23 in Lancaster County

- Interstate 83 from the Maryland state line in York County to Interstate 81 in Dauphin County

- Interstate 81 in Dauphin and Lebanon counties

- Interstate 78 in Lebanon County

Commercial vehicles are required to stay in the right lane while the speed restriction is in place, according to PennDOT.

"Although PennDOT crews will be treating roadways, motorists should be alert for areas of ice and snow," according to PennDOT. "PennDOT will continue to treat roadways until all roads are clear."