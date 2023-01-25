A winter storm will likely bring snow and some mixed precipitation to Lancaster County this afternoon.

While predictions earlier this week called for accumulating snow, a shift in the storm's track has forecasters dialing back predictions.

PennDOT removed speed restrictions from all roads around 3:45 p.m. Teams will continue to treat roadways until they are clear and warns motorists to remain alert for snow and ice.

The National Weather Service in State College predicts rain and snow beginning after 11 a.m. before changing over entirely to rain after 4 p.m. The agency predicts less than an inch of snow or sleet accumulation, but areas in higher elevations could see higher snowfall amounts.

As of 11:30 a.m., snow had just begun falling in Lancaster,; counties to the west had already seen heavier precipitation. Routes 30, 283 and 222 preemptively had their speed limits restricted to 45 mph, as did the Pennsylvania Turnpike up to the Lancaster-Lebanon exit.

Northbound traffic on Route 222 near the Ephrata and Turnpike exits has slowed after a tractor-trailer slid off the road. I-76 West between the Lancaster-Lebanon and Reading exits saw delays due to another accident, while a crash on Route 283 in the eastbound lanes near the Tollhouse Rd. exit caused lane restrictions before being resolved.

Kyle Elliott, director of Millersville University's Weather Information Center, said Tuesday the storm shifted farther north and west, and that the biggest effect from the storm will be wet roads during the evening commute.

NWS issued a winter weather advisory for both Lancaster and York counties from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.

Nearly 470 PPL customers in the Manheim Borough area were without power in the late-morning/early-afternoon, but services were restored just after 1 p.m.

Here's a look at the road conditions throughout the county, as well as a link to PPL's outage map. To report a power outage, visit www.pplelectric.com/outage or call 1-800-DIAL-PPL (1-800-342-5775).