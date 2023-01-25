A winter storm will likely bring snow and some mixed precipitation to Lancaster County this afternoon.
While predictions earlier this week called for accumulating snow, a shift in the storm's track has forecasters dialing back predictions.
PennDOT removed speed restrictions from all roads around 3:45 p.m. Teams will continue to treat roadways until they are clear and warns motorists to remain alert for snow and ice.
The National Weather Service in State College predicts rain and snow beginning after 11 a.m. before changing over entirely to rain after 4 p.m. The agency predicts less than an inch of snow or sleet accumulation, but areas in higher elevations could see higher snowfall amounts.
As of 11:30 a.m., snow had just begun falling in Lancaster,; counties to the west had already seen heavier precipitation. Routes 30, 283 and 222 preemptively had their speed limits restricted to 45 mph, as did the Pennsylvania Turnpike up to the Lancaster-Lebanon exit.
Northbound traffic on Route 222 near the Ephrata and Turnpike exits has slowed after a tractor-trailer slid off the road. I-76 West between the Lancaster-Lebanon and Reading exits saw delays due to another accident, while a crash on Route 283 in the eastbound lanes near the Tollhouse Rd. exit caused lane restrictions before being resolved.
Kyle Elliott, director of Millersville University's Weather Information Center, said Tuesday the storm shifted farther north and west, and that the biggest effect from the storm will be wet roads during the evening commute.
NWS issued a winter weather advisory for both Lancaster and York counties from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.
Nearly 470 PPL customers in the Manheim Borough area were without power in the late-morning/early-afternoon, but services were restored just after 1 p.m.
A motorist drives along snow covered Rt. 441 in East Donegal Township Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
A plow pushes snow from Rt. 441 in East Donegal Township Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
A PennDOT truck drops salt on Millersville Pike in Lancaster Township as snow begins to fall on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
A PennDOT truck sitting on the ramp from Harrisburg Pike to Route 30 West during the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 25, in anticipation of winter weather later in the day.
A PennDOT plow drives along Millersville Pike in Lancaster township as snow falls Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
Falling snow sticks to trees along Rt. 441 in East Donegal Township Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
A woman with an umbrella walks across Frederick Street at George Street in Millersville Borough Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
Traffic moves around a truck stuck on a hill in the snow along Route 72 in Rapho Twp. Wednesday Jan. 25, 2023.
Snow swept tombstones at Chiques Church in Rapho Twp. Wednesday Jan. 25, 2023.
Patsy Reed, 81, shovels the snow in front of her house along Mt. Joy Street In Elizabethtown Wednesday Jan. 25, 2023.
Students walk across campus at Elizabethtown College In Elizabethtown Wednesday Jan. 25, 2023.
A student walks across campus at Elizabethtown College In Elizabethtown Wednesday Jan. 25, 2023.
Snow on the Holly bush at Elizabethtown College In Elizabethtown Wednesday Jan. 25, 2023.
Cars struggle to get up the hill in the snow on South Market Street In Elizabethtown Wednesday Jan. 25, 2023.
Chaz Stambaugh, sweeps the snow off his car along East High Street In Elizabethtown Wednesday Jan. 25, 2023.
The oldest home in Lancaster County, the Hans Herr House, sits along the 1800 block of Hans Herr Dr. in Willow Street on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
One of two horses wears a blanket along the 1300 block of Village Road in Strasburg on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
A farm scene along the 1400 block of Houser Rd. in Lancaster on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
A barn with four silos sits along the 1400 block of Houser Rd. in Lancaster on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
Corn stalks sit as the snow falls along the 1400 block of House Rd. in Lancaster on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
Grape vines sit in the falling snow along the 1800 block of Hans Herr Dr. in Willow Street on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
This farm sits along the 1400 block of Village Rd., but this view is from the 2000 block of Edisonville Rd. in Strasburg on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
Steer don't seem to mind the snow and rain along the 2100 block of Spring Hollow Rd. in Strasburg on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
Here's a look at the road conditions throughout the county, as well as a link to PPL's outage map. To report a power outage, visit
www.pplelectric.com/outage or call 1-800-DIAL-PPL (1-800-342-5775).
Green dots represent 1 to 50 outages. Yellow dots represent 51 to 500 outages. Red dots represent 500+ outages.
