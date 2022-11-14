Work is set to begin Tuesday morning on Route 30 at Centerville Road in East Hempfield Township, the state Department of Transportation announced Friday.

The work, to include milling and paving shoulder rumble strips to prepare for a traffic switch scheduled for Sunday night, will require lane restrictions which could cause major delays, PennDOT said in a news release.

The work is slated to run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, beginning on the eastbound side of Route 30, restricting traffic to one lane. Once complete, work will shift to the westbound lanes.

Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes as heavy delays are expected, PennDOT said.

From 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. the following morning, traffic will be shifted to the outside shoulders of Route 30 so work can begin on the center pier of the structure that carries Centerville Road over Route 30. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained in each direction on Route 30 during this time.

Part of the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement project, the work eventually will include structure replacement, Superpave overlay, base replacement, roadway widening, milling, guardrail improvements, drainage improvements, pavement markings, ADA improvements, traffic signal improvements, and other miscellaneous construction, according to PennDOT. The project includes work on Centerville Road from Cornerstone Drive to Marietta Avenue (Route 23), and Marietta Avenue from Centerville Road to Stony Battery Road.

The prime contractor on the $36.3 million project is JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PennDOT said. Work is expected to finish by July 22, 2025.