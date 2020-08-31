Details of a $3.3-million project to resurface a section of Church Street in East and West Hempfield townships are available for public review.

The details will be available for review and feedback online through Sept. 26.

The project involves resurfacing a 2.8-mile stretch of the road near an intersection with Marietta Avenue (Route 23) to Main Street in Landisville near Route 283. It also will include replacing a box culvert and improvements to sidewalk, guardrails and drainage.

About 7,000 vehicles travel the stretch of road daily, according to state Department of Transportation data.

A 7-mile detour is proposed for the project using Marietta Avenue and Prospect and Spooky Nook roads to reach Main Street.

Construction is planned for spring 2022, which may coincide with work proposed 2 miles away for a new Penn State Health hospital campus at Harrisburg Pike and State Road in East Hempfield Township.

Traffic concerns were previously raised for that project. Residents at an East Hempfield planning commission meeting last August said they thought the whole stretch of Harrisburg Pike from Sylvan Road to Bowman Road needed to be expanded, including a dedicated turning lane.

The plan presented at that meeting called for widening and realigning State Road and adding a traffic light between Harrisburg Pike and Yellow Goose Road. As shown, the hospital would be on the west of State Road, with the main entrance at that intersection and smaller entrances to both sides of the campus along Harrisburg Pike.

Penn State Health and Oak Tree Development previously said a traffic study would be conducted, and PennDOT would be involved in the traffic plans.

The health system did not respond to an email seeking comment Friday afternoon.

PennDOT spokesman Dave Thompson said state transportation officials did not consider the hospital when planning its project schedule for the Church Street project.

However, Thompson said the traffic control options are being coordinated with municipal officials in East and West Hempfield townships. He said officials had some concerns about the proposed detour and would meet with them next week.

East Hempfield Township Manager Cindy Schweitzer declined to comment but noted the Church Street project long preceded the Penn State hospital plan.

West Hempfield Township Manager Andrew Stern said they would like to make sure the detour route is one “the general public and truck drivers would actually use.

“The currently proposed route is a bit out of the way, which could result in drivers finding their own routes through neighborhoods and on roads which are not necessarily equipped for such traffic,” Stern said, adding he was confident the municipalities can resolve the issue with PennDOT.