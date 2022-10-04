Lane restrictions and a stop-and-go traffic pattern will be in place on Route 772 (Glenbrook Road) at Forest Hill Road in West Earl Township from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.

The disruption is necessary – weather permitting – as a contractor cleans up soil contaminated by an oil spill, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Minor delays are expected. Motorists should drive with caution, watch for stopped or slow-moving traffic and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the roadway.