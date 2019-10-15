A two-week paving project on several roads in Upper Leacock and Manheim Townships has been pushed back to the middle of this week.
Amid colder-than-expected temperatures, workers will likely begin paving portions of Hunsecker Road and Snakehill Road during daytime hours on Oct. 17, according to PennDOT.
Weather-permitting, the project should be completed by Oct. 31.
The project aims to pave Hunsecker Road from Butter Road in Manheim Township through a short stretch of Snakehill Road in Upper Leacock Township to New Holland Pike.
PennDOT warns a one-lane restriction on Butter Road near Route 222 may occur through the duration of the project, causing increased traffic congestion.
Initially, overnight paving was expected for the operation to repave narrow sections of Hunsecker Road on both sides of Hunsecker’s Mill Covered Bridge. However, due to recent chilly overnight temperatures, the contractor appears likely to opt for daytime paving work.