Traffic flow, recreation, tourism and mayflies are all addressed in a nearly $60 million plan to improve the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

While bicycle lanes, a wider sidewalk and narrower traffic lanes are planned for the bridge, the state also will improve the roads on either side of the 91-year-old span that connects Lancaster and York counties. This includes a median lane in Columbia and a roundabout in Wrightsville.

And when the almost 1.3-mile, two-lane bridge is closed during construction, bicyclists and pedestrian will still be able to use it, with vehicle traffic detoured to the neighboring Wrights Ferry Bridge.

Construction, which will be completed in three phases, is expected to begin in 2023 and last until 2026.

The state Department of Transportation released a virtual presentation Tuesday that includes details of the project. An in-person open house scheduled in March was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Public comments on the proposal will be accepted through Nov. 13 at a dedicated PennDOT webpage.

Motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians

PennDOT notes “cracking, spalling, and exposed corroded rebar” on and under the bridge as well as a cracked, uneven sidewalk. The project would address those issues while keeping the historic architecture of the bridge intact, according to the proposal.

A 7-foot-wide bicycle lane will be added to each traffic lane. To accommodate this, the width of each traffic lane will be reduced from 19 feet to 11 feet. The width of the bridge’s sidewalk will increase from 6 feet to 8 feet.

Mayflies

The plan also aims to address the seasonal onslaught of mayflies that have persisted each summer since new lights were installed above the bridge in 2013.

PennDOT is considering installing under-bridge lighting to offset the effects of the mayflies, which officials have said cause “blizzard-like” conditions on the bridge. However, a study for a more effective and permanent solution to the mayfly issue is ongoing, according to PennDOT.

LNP | LancasterOnline reported in June that PennDOT tapped Harrisburg-based Brinjac Engineering Inc. to explore solutions.

Columbia-Wrightsville work

A new median PennDOT officials said would calm traffic is planned at the North Second Street intersection with Rotary Park in Columbia.

Signs and pavement markings to guide pedestrians and bicyclists from the bridge to the Northwest River Trail and River Park also are proposed in the borough.

A roundabout is proposed at the five-point intersection with North and South Second Streets as well as Hellam Street (Route 624) in Wrightsville.

PennDOT is recommending a plan that would require the bridge to be closed to vehicle traffic for 12 to 16 months. About 10,000 vehicles travel the bridge each day.

Pedestrians and bicyclists would be able to use the bridge during construction.

According to PennDOT, motorists will face intermittent short-term lane closures during the first and third phases of the project, and full bridge closure during the second phase.

A detour during full closure will take motorists a half-mile north to the neighboring Wrights Ferry Bridge that carries Route 30 over the Susquehanna River.