Travel restrictions have been ordered for certain vehicles traveling a number of Pennsylvania roadways, and those restrictions will become stricter later this afternoon.

That’s according to an announcement from officials at the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, who said restrictions are in response to today’s winter storm.

“Restrictions will be phased in as the storm progresses, and updated information will be issued regionally,” officials said in an afternoon news release.

At that time, officials had ordered Level 1 restrictions, which prohibit the following:

• Tractors without trailers

• Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers

• Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers

• Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV

• Passenger vehicles towing trailers

• Recreational vehicles and motorhomes

• School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches

• Motorcycles

Those restrictions are in effect for the following roadways:

• All northbound and southbound miles of Route 33

• Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) from the Pennsylvania Turnpike to Interstate 95

• All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 78

• Interstate 80 from Interstate 99 to the New Jersey border

• All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 81

• All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 83

• All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 84

• Interstate 95 from the Delaware border to the New Jersey border

• All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 283

• All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 380

• Interstate 476 from the Pennsylvania Turnpike to Interstate 95

• All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 676

• All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 295

• All eastbound and westbound miles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike from the Breezewood interchange to the New Jersey border

About 3:30 p.m., restrictions are set to increase to Level 3 on some area roadways, prohibiting all commercial vehicles except loaded single trailers with chains or approved alternate traction devices. At Level 3, school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs and motorhomes and passenger vehicles towing trailers also will not be permitted.

Those Level 3 restrictions will be in effect on the following roadways:

• All northbound and southbound miles of Route 33

• All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 78

• Interstate 80 from Interstate 99 to the New Jersey border

• All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 81

• All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 83

• All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 84

• All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 283

• All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 380

• Interstate 476 from the Pennsylvania Turnpike to Interstate 95

• All eastbound and westbound miles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike from the Breezewood interchange to the Fort Washington Interchange.

"Speed limits will be restricted to 45 mph on these roadways for all vehicles while the vehicle restrictions are in place, and commercial vehicles not affected by the bans must move to the right lane," PennDOT officials said. "Additional speed restrictions on other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions."