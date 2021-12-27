UPDATE:

Speed limit restrictions have been lifted on major roadways in southcentral Pennsylvania, according to an update from officials at the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

That area includes Lancaster County.

"Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, motorists should be alert for areas of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways until all roads are clear," reads a PennDOT announcement.

ORIGINAL POST:

PennDOT has reduced the speed limit on major roadways in central Pennsylvania, including Lancaster County, as snow continues to fall in the region.

The speed limit on major roadways has been reduced to 45 mph, PennDOT announced in a news release. Other counties included in the restriction is PennDOT's south central District 8 region, which includes Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lebanon, Perry and York counties.

Commercial vehicles also must stay in the right lane while the speed restriction is in effect.

National Weather Service in State College indicates the snow will gradually taper off into the afternoon and will transition to a light rain/freezing rain mix.