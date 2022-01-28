PennDOT has lifted the speed limit restrictions on major roads in Lancaster County and beyond due to snowy conditions Friday morning.

The 45 mph speed limit on the following roadways is no longer in effect:

- Route 283 in Dauphin and Lancaster counties

- Route 222 in Lancaster County

- Route 30 from Route 15 in Adams County to Route 23 in Lancaster County

- Interstate 83 from the Maryland state line in York County to Interstate 81 in Dauphin County

- Interstate 81 in Dauphin and Lebanon counties

- Interstate 78 in Lebanon County