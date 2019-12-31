Motorists traveling on Routes 30 and 283 in Lancaster County may have noticed a few new poles along the roadside.
They are for closed-circuit traffic cameras that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is installing in the corridors, adding to those already there. Ten cameras will be coming online, each on a pole 55 feet tall.
They are part of a $4.6 million project that also includes eight message boards. The prime contractor is Bruce and Merilees Electric Co. of New Castle.
The camera installations are mostly finished, PennDOT district spokesman Dave Thompson said Monday. The original deadline was February 2021, but things are expected to wrap up much sooner, he said.
Once the new cameras are activated, the locations will be added to 511PA.com, PennDOT’s comprehensive statewide travel information website.
The cameras and message boards are part of PennDOT’s Intelligent Transportation Systems infrastructure. The cameras allow the department and local officials to monitor and verify road and traffic conditions, including weather, crashes and responses by emergency personnel. The message boards display alerts and traffic information to motorists.
PennDOT is systematically installing intelligent equipment along high-volume highways throughout southcentral Pennsylvania, Thompson said.