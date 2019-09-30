In a crash last week, an eastbound pickup truck on Route 283 crossed the grassy median and struck a box truck and tractor-trailer in the westbound lanes. The truck driver was injured, and Route 283 was closed for about an hour and a half.

This kind of crash is what the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation wants to avoid with an ongoing $3.2 million contract to install cable median barriers along multiple routes in south central Pennsylvania.

The high-tension cables are designed to stop vehicles from traveling through the median and into opposite traffic.

Work began Monday to install the barriers along Route 283 in Dauphin and Lancaster counties, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The barriers will be installed between Clover Leaf Road and Route 772/Mount Joy Road in Lancaster County and between Toll House Road and Mill Road in Dauphin County, according to PennDOT.

Expect left shoulder closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The project should finish early next year.

Barriers have already been installed along Route 283 near Mount Joy Township and along Route 222 between the Brownstown and Ephrata exits.