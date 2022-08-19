The state Department of Transportation will host a recruitment event Wednesday in East Lampeter Township featuring jobs that pay up to nearly $26 per hour.

The event will take place from noon to 6 p.m. at the agency’s maintenance office at 2105 Lincoln Highway East.

Job openings include:

— Diesel and construction equipment mechanics, with an hourly starting pay of $25.91

— Automotive mechanics, with an hourly starting pay of $22.80

— Winter temporary and permanent commercial driver’s license (CDL) operators, with an hourly starting pay of $21

— Transportation equipment operator trainees, with an hourly starting pay of $19.38

Staff will be available to discuss current and future openings for CDL operators, who must have a valid Pennsylvania CDL Class A or B with no restrictions, and diesel and construction equipment mechanics, who must have a valid CDL and a state Class 7 inspector mechanic certification, PennDOT said in a press release. Both positions also require a current medical examiner certificate.

The event will feature on-the-spot applications, interviews, and driving skills tests.

Laptops and staff will be available to help participants navigate the electronic application system, and human resources staff will be on-hand to discuss benefit options and opportunities for permanent employment.

For more information, call 717-299-7621.