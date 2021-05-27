Data from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation indicates the intersection where two siblings were killed in East Petersburg last week has seen more than 60 crashes in the last 20 years.

Brandie Kasper, 21, and her brother Lenny, 18, were struck by a car-hauling tractor-trailer Saturday night at Graystone Road and Main Street (Route 72).

PennDOT's Crash Information Tool indicates there have been 62 crashes at or near the intersection from 2001 to 2020 − 35 between 2001 and 2010, and 27 between 2011 and 2020. No fatalities were reported in those crashes.

Here's a look at the reported injuries that resulted from those crashes:

- Three injuries of unknown severity.

- 33 reports of possible injuries.

- 14 reports suspected minor injuries.

- One report of suspect serious injuries.

The siblings' father, Len Kasper, noted in an interview with LNP that the traffic light at the intersection is an instant light, without a delay before the signal for north and southbound traffic switches on for east and westbound traffic. Kasper also cited social media comments on news articles about the crash that described frequently blown red lights and close calls at the same intersection.

Efforts so far to reach officials at PennDOT or East Petersburg have so far been unsuccessful.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said Thursday the crash remains under investigation, and that "no information has been released as to why the crash occurred to include who or what may have been a primary factor in the accident that unfolded."