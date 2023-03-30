PennDOT maintenance crews will work to pick up litter along major roadways in Lancaster County next week.

Crews will clean Route 30, Route 222 and Route 283 during daylight hours, according to a news release. The work won’t affect traffic, but PennDOT urges motorists to watch for PennDOT workers and vehicles in roadways.

PennDOT is responsible for cleaning state-owned roads and spends about $13 million a year with clean-up efforts, said Dave Thompson, district press officer for PennDOT’s District 8.

Continuous trash buildup on the side of the roads in the county is an ongoing eyesore for many readers, and some have especially noticed a high amount of litter along Route 222 in the area of Oregon Pike in Manheim Township.

Thompson said the upcoming cleanups are not due to an increase in complaints, and explained crews normally clean the sides of roadways in the spring as they transition from winter maintenance to warm-weather maintenance. Thompson did note that more complaints about trash are common following a normal winter, especially when melting snow reveals trash that has collected along highways during winter months.