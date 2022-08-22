A huge metal claw attached to a crane dangled Monday morning from a bridge over the Conestoga River, where road crews were tearing away a massive heap of debris piled against the base of the span just south of Lancaster city.

A day after LNP | LancasterOnline published a Lancaster Watchdog column about the dangers of river-bound debris piles, state Department of Transportation crews were clearing away one of those piles at the bridge where South Prince Street becomes Willow Street Pike.

The effort was a late addition to debris removal projects slated for the county, PennDOT spokesman Dave Thompson said. “We added the bridge to the work schedule since the crane was already in the area.”

Todd Roy, president of the Conestoga River Club, a waterway stewardship group working to improve recreational access to the river, was heartened to see PennDOT removing the debris.

“I’m glad that it’s getting cleaned up,” said Roy, who brought debris piles to the attention of LNP | LancasterOnline earlier this month.

Because the piles partially block the waterway, Roy worries they create the potential for kayakers and other river users to become trapped in the masses of branches, logs, wooden pallets and other rubbish. A trapped boater could easily drown, especially during high-water conditions that follow heavy rain, he said.

Removing debris piles has benefits beyond enhancing public safety, state environmental officials say. Debris can sometimes act as a natural dam, exacerbating flooding, and can threaten the integrity of structures, including docks and bridges. Piles also can dislodge, washing downstream, sometimes joining with other debris to form larger impediments.

Roy had those hazards in mind Monday as he celebrated PennDOT’s removal efforts.

“It’s going to prevent all of that from going downriver and causing other problems later,” he said.

Currently, there is no indication the South Prince Street bridge has been damaged by the debris, but it is due for a new inspection next month, Thompson said.