A PennDOT crew struck a gas line in East Lampeter Township setting off a leak that affected a nearby school Tuesday.
Water in the ditch where the line was struck diluted the gas, according to Witmer Fire Company Chief Chris Kauffman.
“The water took most of the danger away,” Kauffman told reporters at the scene. “I can’t stress enough how fortunate we are that there was water in the ditch.”
The leak happened at about 9 a.m. at Horseshoe Road near Near Willow Road not far from Conestoga Valley High School. UGI shut the gas line at about 11:45 a.m., cutting service to between 30 and 40 customers, according to spokesman Joseph Swope.
Buses at the high school were held on standby as a precaution, although an evacuation was not needed.
Conestoga Valley School District spokeswoman Kendal Gapinski said students were not permitted to go outside to the west of the high school as a precaution.
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesman Mike Crochunis said it wasn’t clear if workers were digging into the earth or if they were using a backhoe to clear a pipe when the 6-inch gas line was struck.
He said the crew did not notify PA One Call, but it was not clear if they needed to. Anyone who wants to dig into the earth is required to call PA One Call to learn where underground lines are located.
“It’s very important that our crews operate in a safe manner,” Crochunis said.
Horseshoe Road will be closed in the area for an “extended period of time” while UGI repairs the gas line, Kauffman said Tuesday.