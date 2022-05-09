The Gristmill Road bridge in Earl Township will be closed beginning Tuesday, May 10, as work to replace it gets underway.

Susquehanna Valley Construction Corp. of New Cumberland is the prime contractor for the $2.6 million project that is expected to be completed by April 12, 2023, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The bridge is located between Mill and Conestoga roads.

A detour will use nearby Martindale Road and Route 322.

More information on PennDOT projects in Lancaster County is available at the agency's District 8 website.