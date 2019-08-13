The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation plans to reopen both southbound lanes of Route 222 and restrict northbound lanes near Ephrata between Wednesday night and Saturday.

The switch between Pleasant Valley Road in West Earl Township and Glenwood Drive in Ephrata Township will allow the continued rehabilitation of four mainline bridges and five overhead bridges.

The switch will be weather-dependent and should start at 7 p.m. Wednesday and continue through Saturday morning. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected on northbound 222 as traffic is reduced to one lane.

Work on the northbound lanes is expected to continue Nov. 22.

The work cannot be done with an overnight lane closure, PennDOT said, and if the road were to be closed for work, it would require detours.

PennDOT advised drivers to be alert, obey signs and slow down for safety.

In June, a Reading woman was killed and seven other people were injured in a crash when a tractor trailer driven by a Florida man failed to stop for traffic in the work zone. No charges have been filed.

The work is part of a $5-plus million project by Kinsley Construction Co., of York. The stretch of road averages more than 25,500 vehicles a day, according to PennDOT.