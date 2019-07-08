Work on a busy stretch of southbound Route 222 will switch lanes on Wednesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The single-lane restriction between Glenwood Drive in Ephrata Township and Pleasant Valley Road in West Earl Township will shift from the left lane to the right lane between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. July 11, PennDOT said.

This is the second stage of bridge rehabilitation work along the stretch of road that averages more than 25,000 vehicles a day, according to PennDOT.

A Reading woman was killed June 24 in a collision in a stretch of the work zone between the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Route 322.

A tractor-trailer hit three vehicles after it failed to stop or slow down while entering the work zone, according to police. A Pennsylvania state trooper was monitoring the work zone at the time of the crash.

State Trooper James Spencer said no charges have been filed in the incident.

“We are still investigating, and our collision reconstruction team is gathering data,” Spencer said Tuesday.

Charges will not be filed until the investigation is concluded, he said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The next phase of the project begins mid-August and goes through Nov. 22, when the work will start on the northbound lanes of Route 222.

The work is part of a $5,088,332 contract conducted by Kinsley Construction Co. to rehabilitate four mainline bridges and five overhead bridges along Route 222.