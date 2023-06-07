The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is hoping to make getting a Real ID a little easier by expanding the array of documents it will accept as proof of a Social Security number, which the federal government requires.

Besides a Social Security card, PennDOT will now accept a W-2 form, an SSA-1099 form, a non-SSA-1099 form or a pay stub with the applicant’s name and full Social Security number on it.

“Obtaining a Real ID compliant driver’s license or ID card is optional in Pennsylvania, but we want the process to be as convenient as possible while still following federal regulations,” PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said. “We have confirmed that accepting these additional documents does not compromise the security or integrity of the Real ID program.”

The federal Real ID law regulates how states issue driver’s licenses and ID cards to make them acceptable for federal purposes, such as boarding a domestic flight or entering a federal building that requires federally acceptable ID. A federally acceptable form of identification must be used for these purposes on and after May 7, 2025.

There is no requirement that any resident obtain a Real ID; PennDOT continues to offer standard-issue driver’s licenses and photo IDs. To date, PennDOT has issued approximately 2 million Real ID products.

For more information about Real ID, click here.