The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation list of projects for this year's construction season includes at least $71 million worth of road and bridge improvements in Lancaster County.
The 30 projects have not all been bid out to contractors, so the final costs are likely to change and construction dates have not been finalized. PennDOT has also not yet provided cost estimates to some of the projects.
Transportation officials have scheduled the Centerville Road widening project to take place over three years, so not all of the $19.7 million worth of work will take place this year.
Lancaster County PennDOT projects for 2022
|Project Title
|Project Type
|Estimated Cost
|Description
|Estimated Start Date
|Estimated Completion
|Centerville Road Interchange project
|Bridge replacement, widening, and turning lanes
|$19,702,792
|Street widening to five lanes on Centerville Road including the bridge, from Columbia to Marietta avenues over three years
|July 25
|April 2024
|New digital signage and cameras on major roadways
|Highway improvements
|$7,463,689
|New digital message boards and retrofits to older ones, eight new CCTV cameras on US 30, Routes 283, 222, 22, 11 and Interstates 81 and 78
|August 2023
|Route 222 resurfacing
|Resurface
|$6,279,708
|Resurfacing of 4.34 miles of Route 222 in in Ephrata and West Earl townships
|Aug. 5
|Route 23 and 1003 improvements
|Intersection and sidewalk improvements
|$4,712,237
|New drainage and sidewalk installations, traffic signals, signing and Pavement in markings in Upper Leacock Township
|Sept. 16
|Church Street resurface
|Resurface
|$3,563,378
|Resurface and addition of box culvert on Church Street from Main Street to Marietta Avenue in East and West Hempfield Townships
|May 31
|November 2023
|Lime Street Resurfacing
|Resurface
|$3,000,000
|Resurfacing Lime Street from Vine to East Liberty streets in Lancaster city
|July 11
|June 2023
|Grist Mill Road Bridge
|Bridge Replacement
|$2,628,858
|Grist Mill Road bridge over Conestoga River in Earl Township
|March 1
|April 2023
|Rife Run Bridge
|Bridge Replacement
|$2,174,218
|High Street over Rife Run in Manheim.
|Nov. 14
|July 2023
|Water Street resurface
|Resurface
|$2,100,729
|Route 3030 (Water Street/River Road) from Penn Street to Letort Road in Manor Township
|Aug. 8
|Not available
|Stevens Road Bridge
|Bridge Rehabilitation
|$2,099,900
|Stevens Road over Cocalico Creek in East Cocalico Township
|Sept. 26
|October 2023
|Rohrerstown Rd Bridge
|Bridge Replacement
|$2,070,340
|Rohrerstown Road over Little Conestoga Creek in Manheim Township
|July 20
|Not available
|Market Street resurfacing
|Resurface
|$1,622,886
|Market Street from Linden Avenue to Sheaffer Road in Elizabethtown, Mount Joy and West Donegal Townships
|June 27
|Not available
|US 30 Bridge over Houston Run
|Bridge Replacement
|$1,543,745
|US 30 over Houston Run in Salisbury Township
|Nov. 28
|November 2024
|Gypsy Hill and Long Rifle Road intersection
|Intersection improvements
|$1,365,281
|Safety improvements on intersection of Gypsy Hill and Long Rifle roads in West Lampeter Township
|July 20
|Not available
|Water Street Bridge
|Bridge Replacement
|$1,351,053
|Water Street over Schumans Run in Manor Township
|Nov. 14
|Oct. 31
|US 30 Bridge over Pequea Creek tributary
|Bridge Replacement
|$1,348,681
|US 30 over over tributary to Pequea Creek in East Lampeter Township
|Nov. 28
|November 2024
|Noble Road bridge
|Bridge replacement
|$1,129,998
|Bridge replacement of bridge over Octararo Creek in Colerain and Little Britain townships
|June 9
|North Ronks Road resurface
|Resurface
|$855,222
|Road resurfacing and general improvments in East Lampeter and Leacock townships from US 30 to Old Philadelphia Pike
|Sept. 19
|Strasburg Road Bridge
|Bridge Replacement
|$746,142
|Strasburg Road over Eshlemans Run in Paradise Township
|Nov. 14
|November 2024
|Eden Resort sound barrier
|Noise Barriers
|$725,000
|US 30 about 1,100 feet east of the intersection with Oregon Pike in Manheim Township
|Sept. 12
|Not available
|Red Run Road bridge
|Bridge Rehabilitation
|$698,478
|Rehab of bridge over Little Muddy Creek in Brecknock Township
|Aug. 4
|East Main Street Resurface
|Resurface
|$650,000
|Resurface Main Street from Broad Street to borough boundary line in Lititz
|June 13
|November 2023
|Coopers Run Bridge
|Bridge Replacement
|$563,982
|Maple Shade Road over Coopers Run in Colerain Township
|Nov. 14
|November 2024
|Walnut Run Road Bridge
|Bridge Replacement
|$538,000
|Walnut Run Road over Walnut Run in Strasburg Township
|Nov. 14
|November 2024
|West Orange Street Bridge
|Bridge Replacement
|$500,000
|West Orange Street over storm drain in Warwick Township
|Sept. 26
|Not available
|Market Street Bridge
|Bridge Replacement
|$500,000
|Market Street over tributary to Conoy Creek in Mount Joy Township
|Sept. 26
|September 2023
|Hopewell Road Bridge improvements
|General improvements
|$447,138
|Miscellaneous constructio on Hopewell Road in Elizabeth Township
|June 14
|Elizabethtown pedestrian pathway
|Expanded bike/ped connectivity and lighting
|$435,000
|Various locations on Route 230 and side streets in Elizabethtown
|July 25
|Not available
|North Water Street Resurface
|Resurface
|$417,010
|North Water Street from Main Street to borough boundary in Lititz
|June 13
|April 2024
|Malleable Road bridge repair
|Minor Bridge Repairs
|$200,000
|Malleable Road over US 30 in West Hempfield Township and Columbia
|June 13
|Not available