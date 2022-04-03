Centerville Road
Traffic on Centerville Road passes over Rt. 30 in East Hempfield Township Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation list of projects for this year's construction season includes at least $71 million worth of road and bridge improvements in Lancaster County.

The 30 projects have not all been bid out to contractors, so the final costs are likely to change and construction dates have not been finalized. PennDOT has also not yet provided cost estimates to some of the projects.

Transportation officials have scheduled the Centerville Road widening project to take place over three years, so not all of the $19.7 million worth of work will take place this year.

Lancaster County PennDOT projects for 2022

Project Title Project Type Estimated Cost Description Estimated Start Date Estimated Completion
Centerville Road Interchange project Bridge replacement, widening, and turning lanes $19,702,792 Street widening to five lanes on Centerville Road including the bridge, from Columbia to Marietta avenues over three years July 25 April 2024
New digital signage and cameras on major roadways Highway improvements $7,463,689 New digital message boards and retrofits to older ones, eight new CCTV cameras on US 30, Routes 283, 222, 22, 11 and Interstates 81 and 78 August 2023
Route 222 resurfacing Resurface $6,279,708 Resurfacing of 4.34 miles of Route 222 in in Ephrata and West Earl townships Aug. 5
Route 23 and 1003 improvements Intersection and sidewalk improvements $4,712,237 New drainage and sidewalk installations, traffic signals, signing and Pavement in markings in Upper Leacock Township Sept. 16
Church Street resurface Resurface $3,563,378 Resurface and addition of box culvert on Church Street from Main Street to Marietta Avenue in East and West Hempfield Townships May 31 November 2023
Lime Street Resurfacing Resurface $3,000,000 Resurfacing Lime Street from Vine to East Liberty streets in Lancaster city July 11 June 2023
Grist Mill Road Bridge Bridge Replacement $2,628,858 Grist Mill Road bridge over Conestoga River in Earl Township March 1 April 2023
Rife Run Bridge Bridge Replacement $2,174,218 High Street over Rife Run in Manheim. Nov. 14 July 2023
Water Street resurface Resurface $2,100,729 Route 3030 (Water Street/River Road) from Penn Street to Letort Road in Manor Township Aug. 8 Not available
Stevens Road Bridge Bridge Rehabilitation $2,099,900 Stevens Road over Cocalico Creek in East Cocalico Township Sept. 26 October 2023
Rohrerstown Rd Bridge Bridge Replacement $2,070,340 Rohrerstown Road over Little Conestoga Creek in Manheim Township July 20 Not available
Market Street resurfacing Resurface $1,622,886 Market Street from Linden Avenue to Sheaffer Road in Elizabethtown, Mount Joy and West Donegal Townships June 27 Not available
US 30 Bridge over Houston Run Bridge Replacement $1,543,745 US 30 over Houston Run in Salisbury Township Nov. 28 November 2024
Gypsy Hill and Long Rifle Road intersection Intersection improvements $1,365,281 Safety improvements on intersection of Gypsy Hill and Long Rifle roads in West Lampeter Township July 20 Not available
Water Street Bridge Bridge Replacement $1,351,053 Water Street over Schumans Run in Manor Township Nov. 14 Oct. 31
US 30 Bridge over Pequea Creek tributary Bridge Replacement $1,348,681 US 30 over over tributary to Pequea Creek in East Lampeter Township Nov. 28 November 2024
Noble Road bridge Bridge replacement $1,129,998 Bridge replacement of bridge over Octararo Creek in Colerain and Little Britain townships June 9
North Ronks Road resurface Resurface $855,222 Road resurfacing and general improvments in East Lampeter and Leacock townships from US 30 to Old Philadelphia Pike Sept. 19
Strasburg Road Bridge Bridge Replacement $746,142 Strasburg Road over Eshlemans Run in Paradise Township Nov. 14 November 2024
Eden Resort sound barrier Noise Barriers $725,000 US 30 about 1,100 feet east of the intersection with Oregon Pike in Manheim Township Sept. 12 Not available
Red Run Road bridge Bridge Rehabilitation $698,478 Rehab of bridge over Little Muddy Creek in Brecknock Township Aug. 4
East Main Street Resurface Resurface $650,000 Resurface Main Street from Broad Street to borough boundary line in Lititz June 13 November 2023
Coopers Run Bridge Bridge Replacement $563,982 Maple Shade Road over Coopers Run in Colerain Township Nov. 14 November 2024
Walnut Run Road Bridge Bridge Replacement $538,000 Walnut Run Road over Walnut Run in Strasburg Township Nov. 14 November 2024
West Orange Street Bridge Bridge Replacement $500,000 West Orange Street over storm drain in Warwick Township Sept. 26 Not available
Market Street Bridge Bridge Replacement $500,000 Market Street over tributary to Conoy Creek in Mount Joy Township Sept. 26 September 2023
Hopewell Road Bridge improvements General improvements $447,138 Miscellaneous constructio on Hopewell Road in Elizabeth Township June 14
Elizabethtown pedestrian pathway Expanded bike/ped connectivity and lighting $435,000 Various locations on Route 230 and side streets in Elizabethtown July 25 Not available
North Water Street Resurface Resurface $417,010 North Water Street from Main Street to borough boundary in Lititz June 13 April 2024
Malleable Road bridge repair Minor Bridge Repairs $200,000 Malleable Road over US 30 in West Hempfield Township and Columbia June 13 Not available

