The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation list of projects for this year's construction season includes at least $71 million worth of road and bridge improvements in Lancaster County.

The 30 projects have not all been bid out to contractors, so the final costs are likely to change and construction dates have not been finalized. PennDOT has also not yet provided cost estimates to some of the projects.

Transportation officials have scheduled the Centerville Road widening project to take place over three years, so not all of the $19.7 million worth of work will take place this year.