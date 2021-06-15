A Penn Township woman assaulted her three children and their father with household items, pulling their hair and tackling them to the ground following an argument on Friday, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

Tanya Marie McNeil, 37, was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of children and two counts of simple assault after assaulting the children at her residence in the 400 block of Elm Road at around 9:30 a.m. on June 11, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

McNeil and her three children were planning to leave that morning for a beach trip to Ocean City, Maryland, with another man when she became agitated and began fighting as they were packing their belongings into a vehicle, a witness told police.

Police were alerted to the incident after the children’s father notified them that he had been assaulted by McNeil, who was still at the residence and was destroying property, according to the affidavit. Authorities arrived to find that McNeil had fled the residence, which had numerous broken items and clothes thrown over the floors.

The children told investigators they awoke to find McNeil in an agitated mood, yelling and cursing at them to get ready to leave, police said. A fight began when McNeil grabbed and pushed her 16-year-old daughter, then slapped her 17-year-old daughter.

One of children then called another adult, who instructed them to leave the residence so he could pick them up, according to the affidavit.

McNeil demanded that her 17-year-old daughter remove her shoes, then tackled the girl to the ground and began pulling her hair when she refused, police said. McNeil then struck her 13-year-old son as he attempted to pull her off of his sister.

The girl broke free after she struck McNeil with a teapot, according to the affidavit.

McNeil struck the children’s father in the head with a teapot, then with the teapot’s handle after it broke off, when he arrived to take them away, police said. McNeil also threw an unknown object and a wooden wall decoration.

McNeil began swinging her fists at a second man who attempted to get in between her and the children’s father as the children were leaving the residence, striking the second man twice in the face, according to the affidavit.

The children and their father sustained cuts, scratches and bruises in the scuffle, police.

McNeil has not yet been arrested, court documents show.