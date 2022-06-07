A Penn Township who duped more than a dozen brides out of thousands of dollars in a wedding services scheme pleaded guilty to charges in May.

Holly Boyer, 38, pleaded guilty to theft by deception charges before Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker on May 25, court records show. Reinaker sentenced Boyer to 6 months of house arrest, 2 months of intensive supervision and 5 years of probation.

Boyer's sentencing conditions also state she must not work as a make up artist − either in her own business or as an employee or contractor for another − and pay restitution.

Boyer, also known as Holly Ann Klein, advertised her business "Extreme Beauty" on social media and various bridal websites, claiming to be a hair and makeup artist. Customers had to prepay for Boyer's services, but she had no intention of providing them, police said.

Boyer informed customers in October that she wasn't able to provide the services that had already been paid for, then refused to offer refunds and blocked customers' numbers when they tried to contact her. Boyer didn't notify tell some of her customers until the day before their weddings that she wouldn't fulfill her services.

Despite notifying current customers that she wouldn't complete the work, Boyer continued seeking new customers and offering discounts if they agreed to pay in full for services, though police said she had no intention of actually providing them.

The scheme resulted in the victims losing a total of $15,590.25, police said.

A group called "Brides of Justice" helped expose Boyer's scheme, police said.

“She didn’t feel that she had done anything wrong. She thought that she was protected by bankruptcy, and that she could take our money and not deliver services,” Jeni Nulty told LNP|LancasterOnline. “I knew that that was not right.”