A Penn Township woman defrauded more than a dozen brides-to-be out of thousands of dollars in a scheme where she offered hair and makeup services with no intention of completing the work, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

Holly Ann Boyer, 37, defrauded at least 18 people from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia and Delaware, police said in a news release. The scheme resulted in the victims losing a total of $15,590.25.

Boyer, also known as Holly Ann Klein, advertised her “Extreme Beauty” business on social media and various bridal websites, claiming to be a hair and makeup artist. Customers were required to prepay for Boyer’s services, though she had no intention of following through with providing them, police said.

Boyer informed customers in October that she was unable to follow through with providing the services that had already been paid for, then refused to offer refunds and blocked customers’ numbers when they attempted to contact her.

Some customers were only notified the day before their weddings that Boyer had no intention of providing the previously agreed upon services.

Boyer continued contacting new customers to offer discounts if they agreed to pay in full, though she had no intention of actually providing the services, police said. Boyer continued accepting money through the scheme into December.

A Northern Lancaster County Regional police desk sergeant was unable to provide additional information Monday.

A social media movement called the “Brides of Justice” helped identify Boyer’s scheme, police said. The group’s Facebook page describes themselves as a collection of brides and hair and makeup artists in central Pennsylvania who have been impacted the scheme.

Brides of Justice members shared their stories how they were defrauded on social media, helping piece together the scope of Boyer’s scheme, according to the news release.

Attempts to contact the Brides of Justice through social media Monday were not immediately successful.

Boyer was arrested Monday on 18 counts of deceptive or fraudulent business practices and 18 counts of theft by deception.

Court documents did not list an attorney for Boyer.

Judge Edward Tobin set Boyer’s bail at $50,000. She is currently free on unsecured bail, court records show.

Boyer will face a preliminary hearing before Tobin on Jan. 31.