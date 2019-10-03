A Penn Township woman is in prison after attacking a man outside his work Tuesday, Northwest Regional police said.

Mercedes Marie Andriso, 34, drove at the man, then got out of her car, stabbed him in the arm and hit him with a baseball bat, police said.

The attack happened about 7:20 p.m. in the Conewago Industrial Park in West Donegal Township, police said.

According to charging documents, police were dispatched for a report that a woman was trashing an employee's car and had stabbed him.

Police found the man, who said Andriso, his "baby mama," attacked him, according to documents.

The man said he was on his break when he saw Andriso, of the 100 block of Fruitville Pike driving up. She drove at him, forcing him to put his hands on the car's hood and jump back to avoid injury, documents said.

She exited her car, swung an ice pick or something similar at him, which punctured his left shoulder, documents said.

He ran as she swung again. She then she drove toward him again, got out of the car and told her 8-year-old son to get a baseball bat from the car, then hit the man near the left hip, police said.

Andriso is being held at Lancaster County Prison unable to post $250,000 and is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of child endangerment. Online court records do not list an attorney for her.

