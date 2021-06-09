A Penn Township man turned himself in to police after calling an 11-year-old's father to say that he “molested” the man’s child, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

Joseph Stephen Ports, 35, was charged with five felonies related to child sexual assault, according to police.

Ports turned himself in by calling Lancaster County-Wide Communications on June 1, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Ports told the operator that he “needed to turn himself in” for assaulting an 11-year-old.

One day earlier, the child’s parents reported Ports to police, telling officers that he had called the 11-year-old's father and said he “molested” the child, but wouldn’t go into detail, according to the affidavit.

Ports told police that it had happened dozens of times over the past three to four months, police said.



While being interviewed by the Lancaster County Children’s Alliance, the child said that this happened “all the time,” according to the affidavit.

Ports was charged with five felonies, including endangering the welfare of children, the corruption of minors, sexual abuse, and two counts on the indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, according to court records.

Ports is in Lancaster County Prison on $250,000 bail, according to court records. His preliminary hearing is set for June 16 in front of Magisterial District Judge Edward Tobin.