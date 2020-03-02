A Penn Township man raped a 13-year-old girl and claimed that he "figured" she was under 16, police said.

Jason Kyle Hurst, 21, of the 300 block of Doe Run Road, was first interviewed by West Hempfield police Dec. 10, court documents said.

During the interview, Hurst told police that he did drive the 13-year-old girl to a parking lot in the summer of 2019, an affidavit of probable cause said. Hurst said that the girl said she was 16, court documents said.

When interviewed again Dec. 11, Hurst said that the girl told him that she was in seventh or eighth grade and figured that she was under 16 years old at the time of the rape, court documents said.

Hurst was charged Feb. 26 with statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with minor and corruption of minors.

He was committed to Lancaster County Prison, unable to pay $50,000 monetary bail, court documents said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 9, online court documents said.

For more Lancaster County police news: